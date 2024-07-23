Wildwood’s explosive growth dominating decisions in city budget

Taking their first action on next year’s budget, Wildwood commissioners Monday voted to keep the property tax rate at this year’s level of about $2.83 per $1,000 assessed valuation.

That rate is considered a tax increase for city property owners because it is 6.75 percent higher than the rolled-back rate, which is the amount needed to collect the same revenue as the prior year excluding new construction.

The adopted rate can be lowered, but not raised, before final budget approval in late September. The next fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Commissioners will hold their second budget workshop next Monday.

Wildwood expects to collect $18.5 million in property taxes next year, up from $16.4 million. The city’s total taxable property value is expected to rise about $1 billion to about $7 billion.

Although the rate is defined as a tax increase, Mayor Ed Wolf said property owners actually will pay the same tax bill next year unless their property values go up.

Driving next year’s city budget are Wildwood’s rapid growth and the need to expand wastewater treatment capacity.

The population has doubled over four years to more than 30,000 due to home construction in the Villages of Southern Oaks and apartment projects.

Wildwood plans to spend $63.8 million next year on construction and engineering for a new wastewater treatment plant. The total cost is $145.9 million.

The new plant and upgrading the current plant to make it more efficient will allow the city to process 5.5 million gallons of wastewater daily.