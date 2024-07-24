Conservation subdivision approved despite neighbor’s concerns

With one- to five-acre residential lots, rezoning for Sumter County’s first conservation subdivision was approved Tuesday night by commissioners.

Currently pasture land, the 342-acre property is north of County Road 466 and west of County Road 227 not far from a fire station.

Commissioners rezoned the property to residential planned unit development from agricultural and rural residential zoning. The entire site is 463 acres.

Power Corp. and Matthew Loiacano, the developers, want to plat a hundred one-acre lots on 134 acres and preserve 134 acres as agricultural land. The remaining 39 acres would be developed into five-acre lots.

A staff report concluded: “The requested zoning and development of a conservation subdivision is compatible with the surrounding development pattern which includes residential development.”

Several area residents sent emails opposing the project.

Andrew Gates wrote that planned unit developments often increase urban density without infrastructure improvements.

Lloyd LoRusso cited traffic concerns that could be aggravated by an additional 200 cars.

Rob and Katherine Van Landingham wrote that they feared increased traffic, noise and crime.