Driver with revoked license jailed after driving golf cart to Circle K

A driver with a revoked license was arrested after driving a golf cart to Circle K.

Patrick Faunce, 45, of Summerfield, was driving the golf cart at about 1 a.m. Tuesday on Sunset Harbor Road when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy looked in his rearview mirror and noticed the golf cart had a flashlight in place of a headlight. Faunce was heading for the Circle K at Sunset Harbor Road and U.S. Hwy. 441, but because of the late hour, the convenience store was closed.

Faunce said he had been driving to Circle K to purchase a sandwich.

The deputy found that Faunce’s license had been revoked in 1999 and he has “a long history of habitual driving violations,” including an arrest for driving under the influence. His long criminal history includes a 2016 arrest when he attempted to interfere with the setup of the BBQ Bash fundraiser at Spanish Springs Town Square. In 2019, Faunce was arrested in a dispute with a woman over their dogs.

The deputy found that Faunce had 6.9 grams of marijuana and rolling papers tucked in a Marlboro cigarette pack.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.