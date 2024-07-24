93.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
type here...

Driver with revoked license jailed after driving golf cart to Circle K

By Staff Report
Patrick Faunce
Patrick Faunce

A driver with a revoked license was arrested after driving a golf cart to Circle K.

Patrick Faunce, 45, of Summerfield, was driving the golf cart at about 1 a.m. Tuesday on Sunset Harbor Road when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy looked in his rearview mirror and noticed the golf cart had a flashlight in place of a headlight. Faunce was heading for the Circle K at Sunset Harbor Road and U.S. Hwy. 441, but because of the late hour, the convenience store was closed.

Faunce said he had been driving to Circle K to purchase a sandwich.

The deputy found that Faunce’s license had been revoked in 1999 and he has “a long history of habitual driving violations,” including an arrest for driving under the influence. His long criminal history includes a 2016 arrest when he attempted to interfere with the setup of the BBQ Bash fundraiser at Spanish Springs Town Square. In 2019, Faunce was arrested in a dispute with a woman over their dogs.

The deputy found that Faunce had 6.9 grams of marijuana and rolling papers tucked in a Marlboro cigarette pack.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hey, thanks for hitting our car and leaving the scene

A Village of Hacienda couple has a message for the hit-and-run driver who damaged their automobile and fled the scene.

I can’t believe Villages-News.com would publish such garbage

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions why Villages-News.com would publish such garbage.

Is the MAGA crowd doing any research?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders if the MAGA crowd is asking any questions or just accepting whatever they are told.

Marsha Shearer needs to stop drinking spiked Kool-aid!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident disagrees with Opinion writer Marsha Shearer’s assessment of politics.

We deserve a gate attendant in Dabney

A Village of Dabney resident contends that he and his neighbors deserve the safety and security of a gate attendant. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos