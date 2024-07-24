Hey, thanks for hitting our car and leaving the scene

To the Editor:

We have owned our black Chrysler Pacifica for a whopping two months. A few nights ago we were out to dinner and came out to find the passenger front wheel well had been hit while we were out to dinner. NO NOTE, just a basic “hit and run.” Just so you know, the damage is extensive and has even affected the opening of the front passenger door. Thanks so much to the dirt bag who hit our car we are now facing spending lots of money to fix our car, since you didn’t leave a note, because that it how “dirtbags’” roll.

Hope you are proud and can live with yourself and look yourself in the mirror. I know you know that you hit “something”. The damage is so bad that your car has to have damage, as well. Thanks again, dirtbag.

Judy and Steve Wilson

Village of Hacienda