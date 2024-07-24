89.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
type here...

I can’t believe Villages-News.com would publish such garbage

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I can’t believe that this Villages-News.com would post so much garbage, such as Marsha Shearer “Project 2025 November Election” article!! Our country has been lied to from the Media, Democrats and the Biden family for the last four years!! We are involved in two wars, open borders bringing in crime to our streets, high inflation and trillions of dollars in debt, and all you can do is complain and make up these phony comments! Look around at our Country for what has happened to our country since Biden took office! The Dems have made this mess in the election because of all their lies and are now scrambling to cover up their lies!! Remember what Trump was accused of in the 20’ election, I just wonder what Marsha’s comments are about the Democrats 2025 Election and what it is showing to the rest of the World!! During the Trumps years we had No Wars, Best Economy in 50 years, Peace in the Middle East, Closed Border and a Wall being built keeping our people safe, less drugs coming over the border killing our children and respect from our adversaries!! Sorry Marsha, give me Trump any day of the week versus these lying Democrats and the Biden’s! You are always blasting the Trumps, have you looked at the Trump Family who are all decent educated successful and hard working family, who don’t have drug and other issues like some others!!

Ken Sulko
Village of Osceola Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Is the MAGA crowd doing any research?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders if the MAGA crowd is asking any questions or just accepting whatever they are told.

Marsha Shearer needs to stop drinking spiked Kool-aid!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident disagrees with Opinion writer Marsha Shearer’s assessment of politics.

We deserve a gate attendant in Dabney

A Village of Dabney resident contends that he and his neighbors deserve the safety and security of a gate attendant. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Oh no! Not pickup driving fishermen!

A resident of the Ellie Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty has some observations about the “pickup truck guys” who have reportedly been fishing in The Villages.

Hate speech is coming from the evil side

A Village of Country Club Hills resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor and offers his own theory about the source of hate speech in our country.

Photos