89.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
type here...

Is the MAGA crowd doing any research?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

After spending several days watching the Republican Convention, I could not see the America that many speakers were talking about. Speakers ranting about crime, inflation, and the criminality of Democrats were wrong according to the facts. Many speakers just made up their own stories about where this country is.
My question to the Republicans and MAGAs watching is do you readily accept what you are told or do your own research to find out the truth?
Are you too busy living your life to find out the facts when it would take just a few minutes to find out what the facts are? It is easy.
As an independent voter, I do my own research using right-wing and left-wing sources as well as government statistics.
AMERICA is not the dismal mess that Republican speakers talked about. Do we have problems? Of course! There are 332 million Americans with different ideas and opinions.
I am not ready to destroy our American democracy based on the Republican Convention. This proud patriot will be voting BLUE in support of our 245 year experiment. It is not over yet.

Diane Yates
Village of Virginia Trace

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I can’t believe Villages-News.com would publish such garbage

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions why Villages-News.com would publish such garbage.

Marsha Shearer needs to stop drinking spiked Kool-aid!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident disagrees with Opinion writer Marsha Shearer’s assessment of politics.

We deserve a gate attendant in Dabney

A Village of Dabney resident contends that he and his neighbors deserve the safety and security of a gate attendant. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Oh no! Not pickup driving fishermen!

A resident of the Ellie Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty has some observations about the “pickup truck guys” who have reportedly been fishing in The Villages.

Hate speech is coming from the evil side

A Village of Country Club Hills resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor and offers his own theory about the source of hate speech in our country.

Photos