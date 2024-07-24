Is the MAGA crowd doing any research?

To the Editor:

After spending several days watching the Republican Convention, I could not see the America that many speakers were talking about. Speakers ranting about crime, inflation, and the criminality of Democrats were wrong according to the facts. Many speakers just made up their own stories about where this country is.

My question to the Republicans and MAGAs watching is do you readily accept what you are told or do your own research to find out the truth?

Are you too busy living your life to find out the facts when it would take just a few minutes to find out what the facts are? It is easy.

As an independent voter, I do my own research using right-wing and left-wing sources as well as government statistics.

AMERICA is not the dismal mess that Republican speakers talked about. Do we have problems? Of course! There are 332 million Americans with different ideas and opinions.

I am not ready to destroy our American democracy based on the Republican Convention. This proud patriot will be voting BLUE in support of our 245 year experiment. It is not over yet.

Diane Yates

Village of Virginia Trace