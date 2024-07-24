Semi hauling 25,000 pounds of clothes overturns on I-75

A tractor trailer truck hauling 25,000 pounds of clothes overturned on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The semi was northbound near Mile Marker 321 at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday when a 34-year-old Kissimmee man driving a Hyundai Palisade, which was also northbound, lost control of the vehicle, departed the roadway and collided with a guardrail along the inside shoulder of the highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. When the vehicle returned to the roadway, it traveled into the path of the semi.

The sport utility vehicle and the semi collided near the northbound entrance ramp leading from County Road 470 to I-75. The semi continued to the entrance ramp and overturned on the shoulder of the highway.

The 60-year-old Ocala man driving the semi suffered minor injuries. The Kissimmee man driving the SUV also suffered minor injuries.