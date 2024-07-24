93.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested for speeding in Chevy Camaro

By Staff Report
Amador Jasso
Amador Briano Jasso

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after he was caught speeding in a Chevy Camaro.

Amador Briano Jasso, 25, of Clermont, was at the wheel of the Camaro at about 9 p.m. Sunday when he was caught on radar traveling at 66 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Lake Ella Road.

Briano Jasso, who was the registered owner of the vehicle, was identified by his Mexican Passport. He indicated he does not speak English and a Spanish-speaking officer was summoned to the scene to provide translation. Briano Jasso indicated he has lived in Florida for three years and never obtained a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

