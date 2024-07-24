Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested for speeding in Chevy Camaro

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after he was caught speeding in a Chevy Camaro.

Amador Briano Jasso, 25, of Clermont, was at the wheel of the Camaro at about 9 p.m. Sunday when he was caught on radar traveling at 66 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Lake Ella Road.

Briano Jasso, who was the registered owner of the vehicle, was identified by his Mexican Passport. He indicated he does not speak English and a Spanish-speaking officer was summoned to the scene to provide translation. Briano Jasso indicated he has lived in Florida for three years and never obtained a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.