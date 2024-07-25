Allen Robert Eskreis

Allen R. Eskreis, aged 88, of The Villages, Florida, departed from this life on July 23, 2024.

He looks forward to his journey through Purgatory on his way to join the Lord. Allen was born in the Bronx, NY, on October 28, 1935. He was the son of the late Rubin and Jean (Stern) Rosenfeld. He was the devoted husband of Mary (Piotti Belger) Eskreis and the late Eleanor (Webb) Eskreis.

He graduated from NYU Business College with a B.S. degree in accounting. He served 4 years in the AFROTC reaching the rank of Lt. Colonel. He completed six years in the Army National Guard. He joined the Miami Post Office in 1964 gradually advancing until his retirement in 2003 as a department manager creating ZIP codes throughout south Florida.

He enjoyed traveling, line dancing, and serving others through his church, being a part of RCIA and teaching Bible Study. Allen was a man of few words, his favorite subject was God.

Allen was the father of Ronald Eskreis, his wife, Olga, and their daughter Sarah Manor (Roi).

He was preceded by his son, David E. Eskreis. His extended family includes Mary’s children Robert and Paul Piotti and their children. Eleanor’s children Richard Webb, Susan Bailey and their children.

Allen is survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

The visitation will be held at Page-Theus Funeral Home, 914 West Main Street, Leesburg FL, On Sunday, July 28, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church Hall, 1351 Page Place, Lady Lake, FL. The Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 1901 County Road 25A, Leesburg, FL.