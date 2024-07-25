87.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Driver who lost license in DUI caught back behind wheel at Wawa

By Staff Report
Jose Manuel Rodriguez Zamora
Jose Manuel Rodriguez Zamora

A driver who lost his license after a drunk driving arrest was caught back behind the wheel at Wawa.

Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Zamora, 33, of Leesburg, was driving a black Nissan Titan at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s registration had expired, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop at Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466, the officer discovered that Rodriguez-Zamora had lost his license as the result of a 2023 drunk driving arrest. He was also arrested for driving under the influence in 2019.

He claimed he had to drive in spite of the suspension because he needed to pick up a prescription for his son at Walgreens.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.

