DUI suspect in golf cart arrested after traffic stop at Cody’s

A drunk driving suspect in a golf cart was arrested after a traffic stop at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages.

Christopher Joseph Vanwetering, 40, who lives in the Cherry Vale Villas, was driving a red Yamaha golf cart at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Lake Shore Drive in the area of Canal Street at Lake Sumter Landing when he cut into the lane of a deputy who was following behind him, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy initiated a traffic stop in front of Cody’s.

It appeared that Vanwetering had been drinking. When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, Vanwetering replied, “Quite a bit.”

He said he had “four to five drinks,” including “Two beers and three shots.” When asked to rate himself on a 0-10 scale with 0 being sober and 10 being heavily intoxicated, Vanwetering gave himself a 4. He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .177 and .178 blood alcohol content.

A cooler was found on the passenger side of the golf cart. It contained a partially empty 750ml bottle of Espolon Tequila Blanco and two small empty bottles of Absolut Vodka.

Vanwetering was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was ticketed for the open container violation and issued a written warning for violating the deputy’s right of way. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $750 bond.