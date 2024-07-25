87.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Is it getting too hot in the pools in The Villages?

By Staff Report

Michelle Pihos of the Village of Pine Ridge recently played water volleyball for 90 minutes at the pool at Eisenhower Recreation Center. She started to feel very nauseous.

She went home, drank some Gatorade and began to feel better.

A week later she returned for more water volleyball. Again, she got overheated.

“I had to cool off at the shower next to the pool house because the pool water was hotter than bath water,” she said.

The Weather Channel recently aired a piece on “When Is It Too Hot To Go Swimming?” It caught Pihos’ eye. Check it out at this link: https://weather.com/news/climate/video/what-water-temperature-is-too-hot-for-swimming

“I play water volleyball at Rohan and Eisenhower and the pool temperatures are as different as night and day. I have heard from other residents that The Villages Swim Team (themselves, not The Villages) paid for a cooling system at Rohan because that’s where they practice,” she said.

She pointed out that with rising temperatures it is over 90 degrees from May through September.

“There are over 100 2-hour water volleyball sessions each week at The Villages and I guess that at least 60 people participate in each session. That is 6,000 people a week – not counting the aerobic sessions and the open swimming sessions,” she said.

She said it’s time for The Villages to start investing in cooling systems for the pools, for the health and safety of residents.

Do you agree? What have you noticed about water temperates at pools in The Villages? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

