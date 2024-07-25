93.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 25, 2024
type here...

Luis Angel Espada

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Luis Angel Espada
Luis Angel Espada

Luis Angel Espada, 90, of Summerfield, passed away July 22, 2024 at home surrounded by his family. He was born, the second of nine siblings, in Coamo, Puerto Rico to Perceberando and Antonia Rodriguez Espada.

Luis was a Korean veteran who served in the US Army and a professional guitar player and singer. He will always be remembered as an honorable, clever and protective man.

His children, Luis Alberto, Miriam, Alma, Luisito, Reynaldo, Nelson, Angel, Sonia, Clara and Roni; 23 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; siblings, Ramon, Elizabeth and Alba; nephews and nieces and his dog, Gambino, survive him.

His parents, wife, Tomasa Santiago, siblings, Carmin, Olga, Lucy, Che and Perci Junior predeceased him.

Luis’s family will receive friends at Hiers Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Rd. in Belleview on Saturday, July 27, 2024 from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. A religious service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Burial with military honors will take place on a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

Mr. Espada’s family would like to thank his home caregiver, Maria Castaneda, and the staff of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.

“You walked ahead always.

You walked in strength and kindness.

You walked in love that shone with warmth.

Now I walk alone, but I feel you with me.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump about as fresh as two-week-old bread

A Lady Lake resident contends that now that President Biden is out of the race, Donald Trump is really looking out of date. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We stopped using the pools because of shady activity

A resident of the Preserve at Pine Hills says she and her husband are no longer using the pools in The Villages due to shady activity.

Let’s have a Kamala golf cart rally this weekend

Villager Ed McGinty, in a Letter to the Editor, is urging his fellow residents to join in a golf cart rally in support of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Hey, thanks for hitting our car and leaving the scene

A Village of Hacienda couple has a message for the hit-and-run driver who damaged their automobile and fled the scene.

I can’t believe Villages-News.com would publish such garbage

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions why Villages-News.com would publish such garbage.

Photos