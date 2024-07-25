Luis Angel Espada

Luis Angel Espada, 90, of Summerfield, passed away July 22, 2024 at home surrounded by his family. He was born, the second of nine siblings, in Coamo, Puerto Rico to Perceberando and Antonia Rodriguez Espada.

Luis was a Korean veteran who served in the US Army and a professional guitar player and singer. He will always be remembered as an honorable, clever and protective man.

His children, Luis Alberto, Miriam, Alma, Luisito, Reynaldo, Nelson, Angel, Sonia, Clara and Roni; 23 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; siblings, Ramon, Elizabeth and Alba; nephews and nieces and his dog, Gambino, survive him.

His parents, wife, Tomasa Santiago, siblings, Carmin, Olga, Lucy, Che and Perci Junior predeceased him.

Luis’s family will receive friends at Hiers Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Rd. in Belleview on Saturday, July 27, 2024 from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. A religious service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Burial with military honors will take place on a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

Mr. Espada’s family would like to thank his home caregiver, Maria Castaneda, and the staff of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.

“You walked ahead always.

You walked in strength and kindness.

You walked in love that shone with warmth.

Now I walk alone, but I feel you with me.”