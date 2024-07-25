Trump about as fresh as two-week-old bread

To the Editor:

Since President Biden has exited the race amid questions of his age and fitness for office there has been renewed energy, enthusiasm, interest and vigor in the democratic party for the election this November.

Kamala Harris has set fundraising records while raising over $125,000,000 in just three days after it was announced that she would be running for president.

The Republican party now has the oldest nominee to ever run for president.

Is the republican party going to able to match the enthusiasm that has overtaken the young voters in democratic party?

Republicans have been caught flat-footed and we are now stuck with a lying, tired, old, twice impeached, convicted felon, insurrectionist at the top of our ticket.

Trump is about as fresh as a two-week-old loaf of bread.

We must do better than this.

Bob Carroll

Lady Lake