Villager jailed after running stop sign in speeding car

A Villager has been jailed after running a stop sign in a speeding car on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Charlotte Lynn Gajewsky, 52, who lives at 616 St. Andrews Blvd., was driving a gray passenger car shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday when she failed to stop at a stop sign when turning left onto East Schwartz Boulevard from St. Andrews Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer began pacing her car and noted it was traveling at 40 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.

During a traffic stop, the officer discovered that Gajewsky has a suspended license and has had five previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

The Texas native also has a long criminal history:

She had been arrested in 2017 in a famous drug bust in the Village of Palo Alto.

Gajewsky was released from a Florida prison in 2018.

Gajewsky was arrested in 2020 at the Wawa in Oxford.

As a result of Wednesday’s traffic stop, Gajewsky was taken into custody on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.