88.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 25, 2024
type here...

We stopped using the pools because of shady activity

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have seen younger men walking into our subdivision with fishing poles.
I’m sure they were looking for a place to fish.
I have seen young families fishing in the ponds off of the Drake entrance.
I agree with checking for ID’s and maybe more security measures.
It’s not only the fishing, it’s also the swimming in the community pools, especially the pools where we have our mailboxes.
I have seen them taking showers and with children, eating at the tables in the pools. My husband and I have seen illicit activity in the bathroom areas as I have reported this and no response. This now has been a while ago since reporting.
We no longer use the pools.
Please resolve both issues and good luck.

Melody Bailey
Preserve at Pine Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump about as fresh as two-week-old bread

A Lady Lake resident contends that now that President Biden is out of the race, Donald Trump is really looking out of date. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Let’s have a Kamala golf cart rally this weekend

Villager Ed McGinty, in a Letter to the Editor, is urging his fellow residents to join in a golf cart rally in support of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Hey, thanks for hitting our car and leaving the scene

A Village of Hacienda couple has a message for the hit-and-run driver who damaged their automobile and fled the scene.

I can’t believe Villages-News.com would publish such garbage

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions why Villages-News.com would publish such garbage.

Is the MAGA crowd doing any research?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders if the MAGA crowd is asking any questions or just accepting whatever they are told.

Photos