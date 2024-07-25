We stopped using the pools because of shady activity

To the Editor:

I have seen younger men walking into our subdivision with fishing poles.

I’m sure they were looking for a place to fish.

I have seen young families fishing in the ponds off of the Drake entrance.

I agree with checking for ID’s and maybe more security measures.

It’s not only the fishing, it’s also the swimming in the community pools, especially the pools where we have our mailboxes.

I have seen them taking showers and with children, eating at the tables in the pools. My husband and I have seen illicit activity in the bathroom areas as I have reported this and no response. This now has been a while ago since reporting.

We no longer use the pools.

Please resolve both issues and good luck.

Melody Bailey

Preserve at Pine Hills