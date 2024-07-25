87.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Webster votes for task force to probe Trump assassination attempt

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster has voted in favor of a measure to establish a task fore to probe the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously voted Wednesday to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the attempted assassination of the former president on July 13 in Butler, Pa.

“The attempted assassination of President Trump on July 13th marked a dark and disturbing moment in our nation’s history,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages.

“It is clear numerous security failures contributed to the attempted assassination that injured President Trump as well as 2 others and killed Corey Comperatore. This task force is part of our commitment to conduct a thorough investigation and evaluation and get answers for the American people. We will not rest until there is full accountability to ensure this never happens again,” he said.

In the wake of the assassination attempt, Webster called for the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. She has since resigned, having served as head of the Secret Service since August 2022.

