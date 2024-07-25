Woman driving bumperless car nabbed with illicit pipe in bra

A woman driving a bumperless car was nabbed with an illicit pipe tucked in her bra.

Maria Vasquez, 38, of Summerfield, was driving a red Mercury passenger car shortly before midnight Tuesday on County Road 229 in Oxford when a deputy noticed the vehicle “did not have a rear bumper,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of Vasquez’s purse turned up “several small rolled cigarettes,” which tested positive for marijuana. Vasquez admitted she had “something hidden in her bra,” which led to the discovery of a glass smoking pipe.

She was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.