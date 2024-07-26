Former President Trump will restore respect for America

To the Editor:

While neither candidate is perfect. The policies or lack of policies by Kamala Harris scares me. Why do you want a open border? Why do you want to pay for Illegals to get FREE Healthcare, Lodging, and benefits? Why do you not want our children, families and even yourself to feel safe? Why do you want someone who is willing to be soft on crime? Why do you want someone who is going to tell you what kind of car you can buy or appliances you can use? Why do you want someone who is against what this country started from? Why do you want someone that will only go with their own opinion and set policies or laws, and not consider what is best for America? Why do you want someone who knowingly watched the decline of the current President and laughed her way through the past three and a half years? Why do you want a wolf in sheep’s clothing?

With President Trump you know exactly what you are getting. You get someone who is brash, demanding, arrogant and speaks his mind. But you also get someone who is willing to fight for this county, someone who will look out for our military and veterans, someone who is looking out for the American family to afford to feed, house and clothe their family. Someone who will stand toe to toe with our enemies for the betterment of America. Someone who will make us energy independent again. Someone who will bring us back to be a leader in this world, someone who is willing to put America first. You get someone who obviously knows how to run a business, which is exactly what our county is.

I really don’t care what is in President Trumps past. If President Trump is giving America a good foreign policy, strong and stable economy, strong military and respect with the world, then I am all for that.

Rita Kirk

Village of Pine Hills