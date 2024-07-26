Golf cart rally in The Villages part of Harris’ election kickoff in Florida

A golf cart rally in The Villages will be part of Kamala Harris’ election kickoff this weekend in Florida.

The Harris campaign has announced that the rally will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Harris for President campaign will kick off “a massive weekend of action in Florida to mark 100 days until the general election.”

“During the weekend of action, the campaign will engage thousands of people through more than 36 events across the state, including canvass launches, press events, and visits from local and state Democratic leaders,” the campaign said in a press release.

Saturday will also feature Harris for President events in Hillsborough County, Lee County and Broward County. Events set for Sunday will be in Miami-Dade County, Palm Beach County and Orange County.