In response to MAGA and facts

To the Editor:

Recently read the editorial about asking the question if MAGA supporters know their facts.

The reader claimed she didn’t see the America described at the Republican Convention.

I found this bizarre? Doesn’t this reader shop for groceries? Does she fill up her car? Does she not realize the border is seeing overwhelming illegal crossings in the last 3.7 months? Am I dreaming or are these NOT facts nor my reality?

Has she not seen the stories of young mothers and daughters raped, murdered and attacked by people who have been deported and returned to this country 2x, 3x 4x? She doesn’t know for a fact that fentanyl is killing over 100,000 Americans per year, crossing at our southern border?

Has this reader not read about cities like NY, Baltimore, Chicago or San Francisco where drugs are rampant, crime is out of control, looting local stores is allowed and parks filled with illegals? She doesn’t see, even democrats in Chicago’s inner cities complaining that their social services are drying up, while the city must tender services and funds to overwhelming illegal aliens arriving in their cities?

Facts?

Take your pick Miss:

– Inflation over 3.7 years is 20%+

– Food, Gas and Energy prices up

– Interest rates up

– Housing prices up

– Rental prices up

– Credit Card Debt up

– Student loan Debt up

– National Debt up

Foreign policy?

– 85 billion in weapons left in Afghanistan

– 13 dead US soldier in a blunderous withdrawal

– 47 US soldiers maimed in the withdrawal

– 1,000’s of friendlies left behind in Afghanistan

– Russia invading Ukraine

– Billions of US dollars now to Ukraine

– 100,000’s of thousands dead in Ukraine

– Hamas kills 1400 innocent Jews in Isreal

– Iran emboldened and bombing our bases

– Houthis attacking our shipping

– China flying spy plane over the US

– China threatening Taiwan

– Russia parking nuclear sub in Cuba weeks ago

Facts? Miss, you can plant your head in the sand and pretend these things did not happen or are not reality, but that won’t help the situation, nor change the reality.

You’re an independent and you are voting blue. That’s your right. That’s America.

But, you are extremely wrong in concluding MAGA and the Republican Convention did not accurately record the horror that is our current economic and foreign policy.

In November I’ll be voting RED across the board, not for 245 years, but to preserve our the proud 248 years of our great history.

Maybe it’s time you truly reviewed and tried harder to understand your wrong interpretation of the facts.

Dr. Tyler S. Nelson

Village of Rio Grande