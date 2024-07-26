Jose Francisco Trevino, Sr., 62, passed away on July 16, 2024 at Cypress Care Center, Wildwood, Florida. Jose was born on January 19, 1962 in Kingsville, Texas to his parents Jose Sandoval Trevino and Maria (Navajar) Carrillo.

Jose was a truck driver in the construction industry for many years. He moved to Dade City, Florida from Kingsville, Texas 45 years ago. He was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Rita Catholic Church in Dade City, Florida. Jose loved the outdoors and loved to fish. He enjoyed 1970’s vintage muscle cars and was known as a practical joker to his family and friends. Jose was very mechanically inclined and spent his life building trucks from the frame up.

Jose is survived by his children, two sons: Jose Francisco Trevino, Jr. and his wife Nicole of Fort Worth, Texas, and James Trevino of Georgia; two daughters: Nora Lee Hernandez of Pennsylvania and Jessica Smith of Oklahoma; five brothers: Calvin Hudson of Florida, Tommy VanPlase of Georgia, Juan Trevino of Florida, Jose Sanoval Trevino Jr. of Georgia and Guillermo Carrillo of Florida; two sisters: Maria Moya of Florida and Isabel Trevino of California; nine loving grandchildren and many, many loving nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel at 410 Webster Street, Wildwood, Florida 34785.