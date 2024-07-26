92.8 F
The Villages
Friday, July 26, 2024
Landscaper accused of ripping off blind Villager back behind bars

By Staff Report
Santos Perrea Albarran
A landscaper once accused of ripping off a blind Villager is back behind bars.

Santos Perrea Albarran, 73, of Okahumpka, was booked Friday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging him with failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000.

Albarran had been arrested in 2017 after allegedly ripping off the blind woman in the Village of Palo Alto. He had solicited the Villager about doing some landscaping work. She paid him with a check, but because she is legally blind, she asked them to fill in the amount of $170.

It wasn’t long before the Villager was contacted by Citizens First Bank and she learned the check had been cashed for $500, not $170, at a Wells Fargo bank in Leesburg.

