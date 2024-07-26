Speeding unlicensed driver from Mexico jailed on outstanding warrant

A speeding unlicensed driver from Mexico was jailed on an outstanding warrant after he was stopped by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

Juan Jose Valenzuela Landero, 51, of Orlando, was driving a black Chevrolet Avalanche at about 2 p.m. Thursday on State Road 471 when he was caught on radar traveling at 65 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report.

During the traffic stop, Landero informed the deputy he did not have a license and has never had one.

The deputy found that Landero had been convicted in 2006 of driving under the influence. In addition, the deputy found that Landero was wanted on an Osceola County warrant charging him with failure to appear.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,500 bond.