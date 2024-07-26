80.2 F
The Villages
Friday, July 26, 2024
Villager reports car struck by golf cart in hit-and-run

By Staff Report

A Villager is hoping fellow residents can help in the search for a red golf cart that hit his vehicle and fled the scene.

Phil Sutton, who lives on Reston Drive in the Village of Belle Aire, said a neighbor reported hearing a loud bang on June 27 and looked outside. The car in Sutton’s driveway had been hit by the golf cart.

Sutton said the neighbor “saw a man pick himself off of the lawn, gather up the golf bag and clubs which were on the ground, jump into the golf cart, and speed away.”
Pieces of the golf cart were found lying on the ground.

Sutton’s vehicle, which was parked 12 feet from the road, sustained a big dent in the back end.

The rear end of Phil Sutton’s vehicle was damaged when it was struck by a golf cart.

“The cart took off toward the Belle Aire section of Reston, away from Talley Ridge,” he said.
If anyone has information that could be helpful, they are asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 569-1600.

