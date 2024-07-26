92.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 26, 2024
type here...

Villager’s ‘problem child’ facing felony charge after caught driving

By Staff Report
Lyn Ellen Kaminski
Lyn Ellen Kaminski

A Villager’s “problem child” landed in jail after she was caught back behind the wheel.

Lyn Ellen Kaminski, 61, of the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Thursday by the Lady Lake Police Department on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.

Kaminski’s license has been permanently revoked for multiple convictions for driving under the influence.

In 2016, Kaminski beat a DUI conviction after hitting a power pole on Griffin Avenue. She was suspected of driving drunk and was taken to the hospital in Leesburg to be checked out. She fled the ER with an IV in her arm. The prosecutor’s office eventually dropped the case. At the time, Kaminski’s mother described her to police as her “problem child.”

She was also arrested last year when she was caught driving.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Former President Trump will restore respect for America

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Hills resident argues that former President Trump will restore respect for America.

Vote for Democrats will hasten demise of our nation

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that a vote for Democrats will hasten the demise of our nation.

In response to MAGA and facts

A Village of Rio Grande resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor wondering if the MAGA crowd is doing an research.

Trump about as fresh as two-week-old bread

A Lady Lake resident contends that now that President Biden is out of the race, Donald Trump is really looking out of date. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We stopped using the pools because of shady activity

A resident of the Preserve at Pine Hills says she and her husband are no longer using the pools in The Villages due to shady activity.

Photos