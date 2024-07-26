Villager’s ‘problem child’ facing felony charge after caught driving

A Villager’s “problem child” landed in jail after she was caught back behind the wheel.

Lyn Ellen Kaminski, 61, of the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Thursday by the Lady Lake Police Department on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.

Kaminski’s license has been permanently revoked for multiple convictions for driving under the influence.

In 2016, Kaminski beat a DUI conviction after hitting a power pole on Griffin Avenue. She was suspected of driving drunk and was taken to the hospital in Leesburg to be checked out. She fled the ER with an IV in her arm. The prosecutor’s office eventually dropped the case. At the time, Kaminski’s mother described her to police as her “problem child.”

She was also arrested last year when she was caught driving.