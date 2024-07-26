Vote for Democrats will hasten demise of our nation

To the Editor:
According to former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Anthony Ornato, said President Trump did call for 10,000 National Guard on Jan. 6. Mr Ornato’s testimony was withheld from the public because it contradicted the narrative.
On May 26, 2020 Medicaid and Medicare announced that President Trump announced lower insulin prices.
Terrorists are definitely coming across the border. Border crossing are down because they were historically high under Biden
April 24th Biden signed a bill giving Ukraine $61 billion in aid
Representative Barry Loudermilk said the Jan 6 Committee did not adequately preserve documents
Inflation under President Trump was 1.9%, under Biden 5.7%
President Trump fired John Bolton, National Security Advisor over division over foreign and national security
Fired John Kelly, White House Chief of Staff, over several disagreements
Fired Mira Ricardo, Nov 14, 2018 for leaking confidential info to press
Fired Jeff Sessions for refusal to oversee Russian meddling investigation
Cognitive tests are given to every President except Biden (he wouldn’t pass)
Biden lied when he said he never discussed the business dealings of Hunter or his brother
In 2022 Biden questioned the election results saying they could easily be illegitimate
Biden said he finished in top half of his law class, that he was raised in a black church, that the driver who killed his first wife was drunk and said no one told him the Afghan government would collapse and be taken over by the Taliban
Biden’s gaffes
Called for Congresswoman, Jackie Walorski, who was killed a month before
Confused Angela Merkel with her predecessor Helmut Kohl
Called President Zelenskyy President Putin
Called Kamala Harris Vice President Trump
Forgot his Defense Secretary’s name and called him black man
Called the Hispanic caucus the black caucus
A vote for Democrats is the beginning of the demise of our country. Illegals are more important to them than the American people.
Sandy Cruty
Village of Glenbrook