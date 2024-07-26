Vote for Democrats will hasten demise of our nation

To the Editor:

According to former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Anthony Ornato, said President Trump did call for 10,000 National Guard on Jan. 6. Mr Ornato’s testimony was withheld from the public because it contradicted the narrative.

On May 26, 2020 Medicaid and Medicare announced that President Trump announced lower insulin prices.

Terrorists are definitely coming across the border. Border crossing are down because they were historically high under Biden

April 24th Biden signed a bill giving Ukraine $61 billion in aid

Representative Barry Loudermilk said the Jan 6 Committee did not adequately preserve documents

Inflation under President Trump was 1.9%, under Biden 5.7%

President Trump fired John Bolton, National Security Advisor over division over foreign and national security

Fired John Kelly, White House Chief of Staff, over several disagreements

Fired Mira Ricardo, Nov 14, 2018 for leaking confidential info to press

Fired Jeff Sessions for refusal to oversee Russian meddling investigation

Cognitive tests are given to every President except Biden (he wouldn’t pass)

Biden lied when he said he never discussed the business dealings of Hunter or his brother

In 2022 Biden questioned the election results saying they could easily be illegitimate

Biden said he finished in top half of his law class, that he was raised in a black church, that the driver who killed his first wife was drunk and said no one told him the Afghan government would collapse and be taken over by the Taliban

Biden’s gaffes

Called for Congresswoman, Jackie Walorski, who was killed a month before

Confused Angela Merkel with her predecessor Helmut Kohl

Called President Zelenskyy President Putin

Called Kamala Harris Vice President Trump

Forgot his Defense Secretary’s name and called him black man

Called the Hispanic caucus the black caucus

A vote for Democrats is the beginning of the demise of our country. Illegals are more important to them than the American people.

Sandy Cruty

Village of Glenbrook