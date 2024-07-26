Webster and Rubio partner on veterans’ care legislation

Congressman Daniel Webster has introduced the Ensuring Continuity in Veterans Health Act to protect veterans who have chosen to utilize the Veteran Community Care Program (VCCP) over services inside the Veterans Administration.

Amid calls to shrink the VCCP and push veterans back into VA facilities, this bill would prevent disruption in care for veterans already receiving services from private providers.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

“When the MISSION Act was signed into law under the Trump Administration, it gave veterans greater control over their health care and provided more quality choices within their communities,” said Congressman Webster. “This legislation protects the progress made by requiring the consideration of continuity health care, ensuring veterans can continue receiving community care without disruption. We owe our veterans a debt we can never repay, and I am committed to ensuring they receive the care they have earned.”

Specifically, this legislation would amend Title 38 of the United States Code to require the consideration of “continuity of care” in determining “best medical interest” under the Veterans Community Care Program. This bill would:

Allow veterans to continue accessing community care for services they already receive.

Prevent disruptions for veterans receiving specialized treatments from community care providers, such as mental health care.

Provide veterans with the most convenient providers.

During the Trump Administration, the VA created a program to allow certain veterans to choose healthcare options outside the VA. This resulted in the creation of the VCCP program, which was codified into statute as part of the MISSION Act and signed into law by President Trump in 2018.

The Biden-Harris VA and Congressional Democrats have made repeated calls to cut funding and access to the VCCP, forcing many veterans back into the VA. This has created challenges for veterans receiving specialized care and services from community care providers.

Florida veterans continue to face challenges when seeking approval for community care services. The VA insists there have been no changes to the VCCP. However, VA cites a recent ramp up in healthcare providers and personnel, as well as the deployment of additional clinics in Jacksonville, Tampa, Daytona and Pensacola as the reason many veterans are denied access to community care.

Additional co-introducers include: Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL); Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY); Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND); Rep. Mike Bost (R-IN); Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL); Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX); Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA); and Rep. Diaz-Balart (R-FL).

Read bill text here.