Christopher Palucci

On July 20, 2024, Christopher Palucci, age 63, passed away at Cornerstone Hospice Center located in The Villages, Florida.

Chris was born in Darien, Connecticut on August 16, 1960. He graduated from Darien High School and went straight into the Marine Corps, where he happily served his country for 4 years.

Upon returning to Connecticut after his service, he worked at Brooks Newspaper where he met Linda, his former wife and mother of his children. He later worked for Weekly Readers and Readers Digest for many years. Chris and his family then moved to Russellville, Tennessee, where Chris loved the warm weather and wearing shorts and flip-flops year round. The family moved to Mount Olive, New Jersey, where Chris worked at Prudential Publishing until he took early retirement and made his way to Florida.

Chris was a big fan of Imagine Dragons, hot weather, computers, and Duct Tape!

Chris is survived by his 3 children; son James Palucci and his wife Amanda, twin daughters Victoria and Brianna Palucci, and his grandchildren, Aurelia and Beckett.