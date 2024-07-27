Ex-convict blames low speed on inability to see well at night

An ex-convict blamed his low speed on his inability to see well at night.

Louis William Resseque, 40, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white Ford pickup at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and traveling at about 28 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the Florida native said he was driving slow because he doesn’t see well at night.

Resseque has a long history of traffic offenses and his license is currently revoked, according to the arrest report. He has also served time in the Florida Department of Corrections for burglary, grand theft and drug charges. He was released from state prison in April 2022.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license revoked. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $500 bond.