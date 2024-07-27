87.3 F
Lightning sparks fires at golf course and home in The Villages

By Staff Report

Lightning sparked fires on Friday at a golf course and a home in The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded to a small brush fire on the fairway at the Lowlands Executive Golf Course, near the Water Lily Recreation Center. The fire was contained to an area of about 75 to 25 feet and was quickly extinguished by a fire crew.

A Villager posted this photo on social media showing the fire spraked by lighning at the Lowlands Executive Golf Course
Lightning is also suspected of sparking a blaze at about 5:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Cabella Circle in the Village of Hacienda North.

The fire was quickly brought under control and crews confirmed it had not spread to the residence. Firefighters found a hole in the roof where lightning apparently struck the home. Firefighters covered the hole in the roof to prevent any further water damage from the rain.

“The homeowner was out of town, our battalion chief contacted them and advised them of the events. The home was re-secured, and units cleared the scene. This fire was contained quickly because of our crews’ quick actions on-scene and our very quick response time,” said Fire Chief Brian Twiss.

