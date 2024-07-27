Resident of The Villages arrested after alleged theft of items at Belk

A Villager is facing a theft charge as the result of an alleged shoplifting incident at a Belk store in Ocala.

Stacie Ann Howerton, 49, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol North, was arrested July 8 after she was found to have $256 in stolen merchandise in her purse, according to an arrest report from the Ocala Police Department. When she was interviewed by law enforcement, she admitted that she knew it was wrong to try to take the items, and didn’t know why she did it.

She was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Howerton served six days in the Marion County Jail last year after she was arrested in a hit-and-run crash.