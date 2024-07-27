78.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Trump was not a good businessman

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It’s truly amazing how willfully ignorant the MAGA cult members are. For Rita Kirk to say that Trump is a good businessman proves the point.
She has to know that Trump bankrupt seven businesses including casinos that normally print money except when Trump runs them.
For her to say that Trump supports the truth takes the cake.
This is the guy who called them suckers and losers and asked what’s in it for them?
No Trump has ever served in the military.
The alternate reality that the cult lives in is something to behold.
God bless them. It seems they can’t help themselves.

Jim Gibson
Lady Lake

 

