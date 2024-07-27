87.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 27, 2024
type here...

Villager’s watercolor painting will be shown at prestigious exhibition

By Staff Report

Nancy Dias of the Village of Piedmont has learned her painting “Exploration” has been accepted into the 5th Annual Women in Watercolor International Juried Competition by WiW president Lynn Pratt.

Nancy Dias created this watercolor entitled Exploration.
Nancy Dias created this watercolor entitled “Exploration.”

This year’s competition had over 1,970 submissions from 62 countries with a panel of judges voting on all accepted entries.  In addition, Dias’ entry was one of 10 receiving a finalist award in the abstract category.

This is Dias’ second acceptance into this exhibition.

The show will be displayed on the WiW website at www.womeninwatercolor.com

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The demise of Spanish Springs Town Square

A Village of Orange Blossom resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims another restaurant will be shutting down soon in Spanish Springs.

Trump was not a good businessman

A Lady Lake reader takes to task a previous letter writer who praised Trump’s business skills.

America is leading in oil production

A Village of Palo Alto resident fact checks another letter writer who claimed that the United States has fallen behind in oil production.

Former President Trump will restore respect for America

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Hills resident argues that former President Trump will restore respect for America.

Vote for Democrats will hasten demise of our nation

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that a vote for Democrats will hasten the demise of our nation.

Photos