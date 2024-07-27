Villager’s watercolor painting will be shown at prestigious exhibition

Nancy Dias of the Village of Piedmont has learned her painting “Exploration” has been accepted into the 5th Annual Women in Watercolor International Juried Competition by WiW president Lynn Pratt.

This year’s competition had over 1,970 submissions from 62 countries with a panel of judges voting on all accepted entries. In addition, Dias’ entry was one of 10 receiving a finalist award in the abstract category.

This is Dias’ second acceptance into this exhibition.

The show will be displayed on the WiW website at www.womeninwatercolor.com