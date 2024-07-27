87.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Villages board to take key step to crack down on businesses in homes

By Staff Report

A government board will be taking a step toward cracking down on businesses operating at homes in The Villages.

The Village Center Community Development District Board will hold a public hearing at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Savannah Center to consider a rule change that would allow for enforcement of specific deed restrictions related to businesses operating from residential properties. The enforcement would be limited to obvious outward appearance, such as someone selling or repairing golf carts at a home.

The VCCDD enforcement would be limited to the Lady Lake and Lake County sections of The Villages. However, it could mark the first attempt by government in The Villages to take on such enforcement, which is currently handled by the Developer.

Other community development districts have discussed and debated taking on responsibility for enforcement of internal deed restrictions, such as operating a business in the home or children living in the home. The Developer has indicated a willingness to hand off that responsibility to the CDDs. 

