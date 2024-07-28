77.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Construction date set for new Dunkin’ Donuts coming to The Villages

By Staff Report

Invitation-only bids are due this week for the new 1,844-square-foot Dunkin’ Donuts to be constructed at Lake Deaton Plaza near the Rohan Recreation Center on State Road 44.

The start date for the project has been set for Sept. 30.

The owner of the new Dunkin’ Donuts is Inspire Brands LLC, an American fast-food restaurant franchise company. Owned by Roark Capital Group, it owns the Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, Jimmy John’s, Mister Donut, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Baskin-Robbins chains.

There are several Dunkin’ Donuts locations in The Villages, including restaurants at Southern Trace Plaza, Colony Plaza, Brownwood Paddock Square and Spanish Springs Town Square.

