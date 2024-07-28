It’s getting too hot to go to the pools

To the Editor:
Why doesn’t The Villages put up some kind of material over the pools on poles to give us some shade? It’s really too hot to even go to the pools. That might help a bit.
Cheryl Sylvia
Village of Virginia Trace
