A local church will host a mobile dental care clinic.

Mandatory screening will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Heritage Community Church at 509 W. Berckman St. in Fruitland Park. The mobile dental care will be available Aug. 12 to 16.

For more information, call (352) 459-7812 or email mobiledentalministry@heritagecommunity.org.

Or check out this flyer: 2024 HCC MD-Flyer