88.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 28, 2024
type here...

Mulberry Grove Dog Park will be closed on Tuesday

By Staff Report

The Mulberry Grove Dog Park will be closed Tuesday, July 30 for weekly landscaping and pest control.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Mulberry Grove Recreation Center at (352) 259-6040.  

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hooters will attract unsavory characters

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that she fears a new Hooters in The Villages will attract some unsavory characters.

It’s getting too hot to go to the pools

A Village of Virginia Trace resident contends it’s getting too hot to visit the pools in The Villages.

Hooters is a trashy restaurant and wrong for The Villages

A new resident of The Villages was horrified to read that Hooters is coming to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. She offers her opinion in a Letter to the Editor.

The demise of Spanish Springs Town Square

A Village of Orange Blossom resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims another restaurant will be shutting down soon in Spanish Springs.

Trump was not a good businessman

A Lady Lake reader takes to task a previous letter writer who praised Trump’s business skills.

Photos