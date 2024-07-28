Paul Joseph Ambrosino

Paul Joseph Ambrosino, 81, passed away on July 10, 2024, in Summerfield, Florida. Born on October 14, 1942, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the beloved son of the late Rose (Monica) and John Ambrosino.

Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army from February 29, 1960, to February 29, 1963, dedicating three years to his country during a transformative period in American history. Following his military service, he joined the New York City Police Department on March 1, 1967, to July 30, 1981. His career as a police officer was marked by bravery and commitment.

Paul was an avid golfer, and an enthusiastic traveler. Paul was a devoted and loving family man, humorous, strong, friendly and outgoing. He cherished time spent with his family, including his wife, Lorraine Ambrosino; children, Paul, Gerard, and Michael Ambrosino, and Jeanine Teti; stepchildren, Susan Purvis and Steven Anderson; his nine grandsons, three granddaughters, eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in October 2024, to honor and celebrate his remarkable life. Paul will be remembered for his service and dedication and for the immense love and joy he brought to his family and friends.