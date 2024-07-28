77.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 28, 2024
The Villages Country Rocker disputes legality of golf cart DUI arrest

By Staff Report
Steven Bruce Carter
A performer who bills himself as The Villages Country Rocker is disputing the legality of his recent golf cart drunk driving arrest.

Steven Bruce Carter, 59, who lives in the Bailey Ridge Villas, was arrested Feb. 28 after leaving City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing.

Carter’s attorney, Mark Conan, has filed a motion seeking to suppress evidence and statements collected in connection with that arrest.

In the original arrest report, a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy indicated that the singer had been pulled over after he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. The deputy believed Carter was impaired due to “an obvious door of alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath.” Based on the observation, the deputy asked Carter to take part in field sobriety exercises. Carter participated in the exercises, but his poor performance led the deputy to conclude he had been driving under the influence. Carter provided breath samples that registered .160 and .166 blood alcohol content.

However, Carter’s attorney argues that the evidence should not be admissible because the deputy did not have probable cause.

A hearing on the motion has been set for Aug. 29. Carter remains free on $500 bond.

