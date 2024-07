The co-ed DeLuna Billiards Group is a new billiards group forming at Water Lily Recreation Center.

The starting date is Aug. 22. The group will meet every Thursday from 2:30 until 5:20 p.m.

“Nine ball and 8 ball will be our featured games,” said Bob Black, who is organizing the new group. “All DeLuna neighbors are invited to come. I will have name tags available at the desk so we can introduce ourselves.”

For more information, contact him at Rebtop2@hotmail.com