Villager jailed without bond after skipping probation appointments

A Villager has been jailed without bond after failing to show up for appointments with the probation department.

Richard Worth, 70, of the Village of Rio Grande, could win his freedom when he appears Aug. 19 in Sumter County Court for a violation of probation of hearing. He has been held since July 19 at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He had been sentenced to six months probation in January after pleading no contest to a charge of assault. Court records indicate that in addition to not showing up for probation appointments in April and May, Worth failed to pay $476 in fines and court costs.

The California native was originally arrested in September after he threatened to kill another man during an altercation. Worth allegedly balled us his fists when he made the threat. A woman witnessed the incident and provided an account to law enforcement.