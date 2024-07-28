88.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 28, 2024
type here...

Villager jailed without bond after skipping probation appointments

By Staff Report
Richard Worth
Richard Worth

A Villager has been jailed without bond after failing to show up for appointments with the probation department.

Richard Worth, 70, of the Village of Rio Grande, could win his freedom when he appears Aug. 19 in Sumter County Court for a violation of probation of hearing. He has been held since July 19 at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He had been sentenced to six months probation in January after pleading no contest to a charge of assault. Court records indicate that in addition to not showing up for probation appointments in April and May, Worth failed to pay $476 in fines and court costs.

The California native was originally arrested in September after he threatened to kill another man during an altercation. Worth allegedly balled us his fists when he made the threat. A woman witnessed the incident and provided an account to law enforcement.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hooters will attract unsavory characters

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that she fears a new Hooters in The Villages will attract some unsavory characters.

It’s getting too hot to go to the pools

A Village of Virginia Trace resident contends it’s getting too hot to visit the pools in The Villages.

Hooters is a trashy restaurant and wrong for The Villages

A new resident of The Villages was horrified to read that Hooters is coming to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. She offers her opinion in a Letter to the Editor.

The demise of Spanish Springs Town Square

A Village of Orange Blossom resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims another restaurant will be shutting down soon in Spanish Springs.

Trump was not a good businessman

A Lady Lake reader takes to task a previous letter writer who praised Trump’s business skills.

Photos