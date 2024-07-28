Villager to lose driver’s license as result of golf cart DUI arrest

A Villager will lose her driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest in a golf cart.

Virginia Jane Scheivert, 77, of the Village of Mallory Square, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded March 14 to the area of Stillwater Trail and Eastover Terrace to investigate a report of a possibly impaired driver in a golf cart. They found Scheivert, who said she had been at Lake Sumter Landing listening to Irish music, according to an arrest report. She also said she had been drinking at RJ Gator’s. She said she had “a couple” of drinks at the popular restaurant on the boardwalk. She also had a cup in the golf cart and she identified the beverage as vodka and tonic. She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .142 and .146 blood alcohol content.