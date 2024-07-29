Boyfriend arrested after allegedly puncturing car tires in Fenney

A boyfriend has been arrested after allegedly puncturing the tires of the car owned by his estranged girlfriend in the Village of Fenney.

The woman contacted law enforcement on Thursday to report that the tires of her black 2023 Chevrolet Equinox had been punctured while the vehicle had been parked at her home in the Village of Fenney, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When an officer inspected the damage, he found the tires were “completely flat” and had puncture marks made by a sharp-edged object.

The owner showed police texts from her boyfriend, 27-year-old Collin William Creecy who lives at 5318 Dyer Court in the Village of Marsh Bend. The texts appeared to inform her he had damaged her car. The woman said she has been in a “relationship” with Creecy, but it had recently been “tumultuous.”

Officers went to Creecy’s home and found his silver Toyota Camry with Georgia license plates in the driveway. The Atlanta native exited the home and appeared to be intoxicated

“I didn’t do anything,” he immediately told police.

Creecy initially told police he had been in the area to put in an employment application at the Fenney Grill. However, when police checked with the restaurant, they were told there was no application from Creecy at the restaurant.

He was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.