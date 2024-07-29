Donald Trump is the only candidate committed to securing the border

To the Editor:

Let me explain something:

The #1 job of the president of the United States of America is to protect its citizens and make sure we have a secure border.

Well, President Biden went there but he didn’t know it was the border with illegals coming over the border in waves. Kamala Harris, who was in charge of securing the border, never went there at all. When they asked her to visit the border, she went to Taco Bell.

The only person who is running for president who really cares about securing our border is Donald Trump.

But most Democrats don’t worry about the border

Don’t ask why. It’s just common sense. Without a secure border you have nothing.

Roy Schwartz

Village of Summerhill