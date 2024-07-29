Florida families should take advantage of school sales tax holiday

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will help families to save money on items their students need for the new school year.

The sales tax runs for two weeks, ending on Sunday, Aug. 11.

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday includes items such as:

School supplies selling for $50 or less per item, such as: Binders Notebooks Pens and pencils Lunch boxes



Learning aids selling for $30 or less per item, such as: Interactive Books Jigsaw Puzzles Other toys that teach reading or math skills



Clothing and footwear selling for $100 or less per item, such as: Backpacks Pants Shoes Shirts Sweaters



Personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use selling for $1,500 or less per item, such as: Laptops Flash drives Printers Headphones



For more information and to view lists of qualifying items, visit the Department of Revenue’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday website here.