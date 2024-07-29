New Yorker enjoys privileged golf cart parking at Pinellas Plaza

A New Yorker recently enjoyed privileged golf cart parking during a visit to Pinellas Plaza. A member of the Parking Patrol said the golf cart was parked there for 30 minutes!
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
