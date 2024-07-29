87.8 F
The Villages
Monday, July 29, 2024
Questions about stolen gifts cards prompt ruckus at Chili’s

By Staff Report
Ashlee Jenkins
Devin Jamal Owens
A man and his girlfriend were arrested after a ruckus at the Chili’s restaurant in The Villages.

Devin Jamal Owens, 30, of Leesburg was accompanied by his girlfriend, 21-year-old Ashlee Faith Jenkins also of Leesburg, as well as two male friends, when they entered the restaurant on Avenida Central at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Chili’s manager contacted law enforcement to report that the restaurant’s general manager had been the victim of a car burglary in Leesburg in which several Chili’s gift cards were stolen. He suspected that Owens was in possession of those same gift cards.

Police made contact with Owens, who was seated in a booth with his companions. There was a stack of Chili’s gift cards on the table. Owens was asked to show identification, but refused. He complained that the officers were “harassing” him. He was placed in handcuffs.

Jenkins became “irate” and protested that the police were “harassing them because her boyfriend is black,” the report said. The exchange frightened elderly diners at a nearby table. Jenkins grabbed a glass of water and threw the water at them. When officers attempted to handcuff her, she pulled away and resisted their efforts.

Owens, who was arrested in 2021 with drugs, was arrested on a charge of obstruction. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Jenkins was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

