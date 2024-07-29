Shirtless trespasser arrested after disturbance at apartment building

A shirtless trespasser was arrested after a disturbance at an apartment building.

Officers responded to a report of the trespasser at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Old Wire Road, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A resident told police the shirtless man was “hanging out” and had instigated a “verbal disturbance” with residents.

An officer found 20-year-old Coby Kane Marasco in the area of Knight Avenue and Lee Street. He admitted he had been at the apartment building because he has been “kinda like dating someone” who lives there, the report said. Marasco admitted there had been a disturbance and said he walked away because he was “trying to cool off.”

Marasco, who is homeless, was found to be in possession of 1.17 grams of methamphetamine. He was arrested on a charge of drug possession and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,500.

In 2023, Marasco was arrested after an altercation with his brother.